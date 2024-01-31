System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) is Cannae Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cannae Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,012,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,001 shares during the quarter. System1 accounts for about 2.2% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned about 28.86% of System1 worth $32,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SST. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of System1 by 1,643.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,077,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of System1 by 505.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of System1 by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 755,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of System1 by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of System1 by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 253,716 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get System1 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Blend bought 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $1,249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,612,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,390,397.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of SST stock remained flat at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter.

System1 Profile

(Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.