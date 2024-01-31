Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Sysco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. Sysco has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.