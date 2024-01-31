Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

