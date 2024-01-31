Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $210,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.15. 254,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

