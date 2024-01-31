Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 569 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.98. 78,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

