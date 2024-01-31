Susquehanna Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $85.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. 1,538,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $481,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

