SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SXC opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $869.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.23. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 163.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

