Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70 to $12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-12.000 EPS.
Stryker Price Performance
SYK stock opened at $316.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $317.82.
Stryker Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
