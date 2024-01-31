Stride Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126,066.98 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Stride has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stride has a total market capitalization of $319.25 million and approximately $126,066.98 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stride token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00008526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Stride

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 3.73207068 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $134,851.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

