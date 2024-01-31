Strategic Equity Management Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.27. 21,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,042. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

