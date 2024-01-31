Strategic Equity Management Buys 797 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.79. 307,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,252. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $176.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average is $163.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.