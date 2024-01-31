Strategic Equity Management Buys 27,478 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 578.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $493.98.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
