Strategic Equity Management Acquires Shares of 620 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $451.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.