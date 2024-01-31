StockNews.com Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.
Read Our Latest Report on IMAX
IMAX Stock Down 1.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.