StockNews.com Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get IMAX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $761.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.