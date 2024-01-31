StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

