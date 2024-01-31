StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $618,016.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.