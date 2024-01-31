StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $618,016.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
