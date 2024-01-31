StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

