StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.66.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.