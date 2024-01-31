StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.