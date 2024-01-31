StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
LEDS stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.04.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
