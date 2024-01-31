StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 8,946 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 893,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,636,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

