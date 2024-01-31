StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

NYSE IPW opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.76. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

