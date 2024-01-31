StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IPW opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.76. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
