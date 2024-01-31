StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 17.4 %

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

