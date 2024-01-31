StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 17.4 %
NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
