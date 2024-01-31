Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,943 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,835 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

