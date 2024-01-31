Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mosaic Call Options (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,663 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,853 call options.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,613,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

