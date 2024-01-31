Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 14,624 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 10,845 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

