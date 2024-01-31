Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $96.49 million and $3.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00158276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00548974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00385683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00162003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,544,399 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

