Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

