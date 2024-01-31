Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $103.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 407,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 68,089 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 37,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.