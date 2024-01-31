STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of STAG Industrial worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,130,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 125,393 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG remained flat at $37.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

