Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,739,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,878,000 after acquiring an additional 261,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

