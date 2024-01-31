SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Gap Down to $52.79

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.79, but opened at $50.26. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 10,512,025 shares.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,752,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,893,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

