SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.78

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 40436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

