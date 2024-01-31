S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 110.5% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

SPGI stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.57. 92,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $456.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

