SouthState Corp Has $65,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

