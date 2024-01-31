SouthState Corp Has $100,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $195.58 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

