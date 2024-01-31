SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

