South Dakota Investment Council Sells 800 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,912,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $477.50 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $479.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.25.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

