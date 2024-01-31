South Dakota Investment Council Sells 6,610 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

DVN opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

