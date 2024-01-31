South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

