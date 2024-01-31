South Dakota Investment Council Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 563,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after buying an additional 144,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE LEG opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

