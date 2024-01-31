South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AON were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.65 and a 200-day moving average of $320.45.

AON Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

