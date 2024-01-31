South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 8,300 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth about $85,831,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after buying an additional 350,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,419,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

