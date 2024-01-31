Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 401 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV opened at $491.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $493.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

