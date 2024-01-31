Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 396 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

