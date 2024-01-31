Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,054 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.