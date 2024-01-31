Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $961,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.0 %

PAPR opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.