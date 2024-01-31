Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after buying an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $106.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

