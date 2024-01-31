Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.