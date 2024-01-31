Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 66.1% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 814,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 98.8% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

