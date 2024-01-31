Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 753 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 150,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.9% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $205.08 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

